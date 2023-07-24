The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ben-Gvir files police complaint over death threats

"Someone should assassinate this Ben-Gvir," the post read. "He should die in the worst possible agony. Idiot, arrogant, Jewish arse, criminal."

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 24, 2023 16:38
Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir at the National Security offices in Jerusalem June 15, 2023.
Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir at the National Security offices in Jerusalem June 15, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir filed a complaint with police in response to death threats leveled against him on Facebook on Saturday night.

"Someone should assassinate this Ben-Gvir. He should die in the worst possible agony. Idiot, arrogant, Jewish arse, criminal," read the post.

Ben-Gvir's office called for the Attorney-General's office to open an investigation, saying that the blood of right-wing officials was "no less red than the blood of ministers and public figures from the left."

"Threats do not scare me, I will continue to work for the security of the citizens of Israel," said Ben-Gvir, who thanked security forces for protecting him and his family.

Opponents of the reforms have previously threatened politicians

The judicial reform period has seen multiple death threats made against Israeli politicians.

NATIONAL SECURITY Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir addresses a parliamentary faction meeting of his Otzma Yehudit Party in the Knesset last week. It is horrifying, watching the national security minister undermine security, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) NATIONAL SECURITY Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir addresses a parliamentary faction meeting of his Otzma Yehudit Party in the Knesset last week. It is horrifying, watching the national security minister undermine security, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

On Thursday the indictment against the 26-year-old Kfar Saba man who left a letter at the gravesite of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's brother in early July will be read before the Central Magistrate Court.

The threatening letter demanded that Netanyahu must conquer Gaza and return the body of Hadar Goldin and other Israelis being held captive in the terrorist-held territory. Netanyahu was warned that there was a ticking clock and he only had three and half months to complete the tasks.

The suspect's lawyer insisted that he suffered from mental health issues.

On Thursday, an indictment was filed against a 23-year-old resident of Kiryat Gat for threats against Yisrael Beytenu head MK Avigdor Liberman.

The man had sent private messages cursing Liberman, saying that he hoped the politician would die.



