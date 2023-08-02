The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Suspected terror shooting in Jordan Valley - IDF report

One woman was mildly injured by shrapnel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 12:41

Updated: AUGUST 2, 2023 12:56
The aftermath of a terror shooting in the Jordan Valley on April 7, 2023 (photo credit: ZAKA)
The aftermath of a terror shooting in the Jordan Valley on April 7, 2023
(photo credit: ZAKA)

A suspected terrorist shooting attack took place in Jordan Valley in the West Bank on Wednesday afternoon, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Soldiers were searching the area for the terrorist, but there was initially no information on casualties.

Israeli media reported that it had been a drive-by shooting and that one person was in shock at the scene.

Magen David Adom's EMTs and paramedics arrived at the scene to provide medical treatment to a 31-year-old woman in mild condition. She was fully conscious and suffered facial injuries from shards of glass.

This is a developing story.



