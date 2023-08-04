Palestinian teen shot dead by settlers - Palestinian report

A 19-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli settlers on Friday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

According to Israeli media, the shooting occurred after clashes erupted between Palestinians in the village of Bukhara, near Ramallah, and Israeli settlers from the illegal outpost "Uz Zion."

Reports regarding the event suspect that the settlers went from the outpost to the village where verbal and physical tensions escalated to where a shot was fired.

A video posted by Walla reportedly shows an "attempted lynching" where Israelis in a vehicle were attacked by Palestinians in the Ramallah area. The footage shows Palestinians attacking the car which, later in the video, appears to have been set ablaze.