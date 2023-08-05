Is Israelis' security in hands of terrorists? - Activists to Shin Bet

Left-wing activist group Darkenu demanded that the Shin Bet publicize to the Israeli public whether National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's party Otzma Yehudit is involved in terrorism in a letter sent to Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar and Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai on Saturday.

The letter was sent after a Palestinian was murdered in clashes with Israeli settlers in the West Bank, and later reports claimed that among the suspects was a former spokesperson for an Otzma Yehudit MK.

"This kind of revelation raises the concern that in the national security minister's professional vicinity, there are people involved in Jewish terrorism or people who are intelligence targets," Darkenu wrote in the letter. "The public has the right to know that their personal and national security is being managed without discrimination and without contact with terrorism."

The letter went on to say that the organization requires a response regarding whether there are people of interest surrounding Ben-Gvir or Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and whether sensitive intelligence information was being shared with criminals.

Darkenu co-founder Nimrod Dwick called on Ben-Gvir and Smotrich to condemn the behavior of the settlers.

Jewish settlers look while Palestinians protest against the Jewish settlements in the Umm Safa village, in Ramallah, West Bank on July 7, 2023. (credit: FLASH90)

What happened in Kfar Burka?

An IDF investigation into the murder said that violent clashes broke out on Friday after settler shepherds let their flocks feed near the Palestinian village of Burka. The clash started out as a verbal fight before escalating into stone-throwing from both sides and then firework-shooting from the Palestinians which was met with gunfire from the settlers.

The incident ended with one Palestinian dead and four wounded from gunfire, and an undetermined number of settlers wounded by stones.