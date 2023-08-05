The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Is Israelis' security in hands of terrorists? - Activists to Shin Bet

One of the settlers involved in the murder of a Palestinian on Friday was reportedly a spokesperson for an Otzma Yehudit MK.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 5, 2023 16:21
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaking at the beginning of his Otzma Yehudit party's faction meeting. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaking at the beginning of his Otzma Yehudit party's faction meeting.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Left-wing activist group Darkenu demanded that the Shin Bet publicize to the Israeli public whether National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's party Otzma Yehudit is involved in terrorism in a letter sent to Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar and Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai on Saturday.

The letter was sent after a Palestinian was murdered in clashes with Israeli settlers in the West Bank, and later reports claimed that among the suspects was a former spokesperson for an Otzma Yehudit MK.

"This kind of revelation raises the concern that in the national security minister's professional vicinity, there are people involved in Jewish terrorism or people who are intelligence targets," Darkenu wrote in the letter. "The public has the right to know that their personal and national security is being managed without discrimination and without contact with terrorism."

The letter went on to say that the organization requires a response regarding whether there are people of interest surrounding Ben-Gvir or Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and whether sensitive intelligence information was being shared with criminals.

"The public has the right to know that their personal and national security is being managed without discrimination and without contact with terrorism."

Darkenu

Darkenu co-founder Nimrod Dwick called on Ben-Gvir and Smotrich to condemn the behavior of the settlers.

Jewish settlers look while Palestinians protest against the Jewish settlements in the Umm Safa village, in Ramallah, West Bank on July 7, 2023. (credit: FLASH90) Jewish settlers look while Palestinians protest against the Jewish settlements in the Umm Safa village, in Ramallah, West Bank on July 7, 2023. (credit: FLASH90)

What happened in Kfar Burka?

An IDF investigation into the murder said that violent clashes broke out on Friday after settler shepherds let their flocks feed near the Palestinian village of Burka. The clash started out as a verbal fight before escalating into stone-throwing from both sides and then firework-shooting from the Palestinians which was met with gunfire from the settlers.

The incident ended with one Palestinian dead and four wounded from gunfire, and an undetermined number of settlers wounded by stones.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by