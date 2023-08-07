Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel called on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to end the budget freeze on higher education for Arab Israelis, Hebrew media reported Monday night.

"The integration of the Arab population in academia has social, economic, and security importance. As a former Social Equality Minister, I led the 922 Resolution [an economic development plan for Israel's Arab society] with much success. We must continue to implement a long-term vision for the sake of reducing the gaps in society."