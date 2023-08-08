The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Australia returns to using term ‘occupied Palestinian territories’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 8, 2023 13:59

The Australian government will begin using the term “occupied Palestinian territories” again and will strengthen objections to Israeli settlements, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong told Labor members at Parliament on Tuesday that the Australian government was “gravely concerned about alarming trends that are significantly reducing the prospects of peace.”

“The Australian government is strengthening its opposition to settlements by affirming they are illegal under international law and a significant obstacle to peace,” added Wong.

Israel foils Palestinian terror cell directed from Lebanon - Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2023 03:33 PM
Arab-Israeli crime family boss arrested at airport minutes before escape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2023 03:27 PM
Palestinian Authority President Abbas meets with King Abdullah in Amman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2023 02:49 PM
Poland to send additional troops to Belarus border -PAP
By REUTERS
08/08/2023 11:42 AM
3-year-old collapses in park, evacuated to nearby hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2023 12:24 AM
Gamliel asks Smotrich to end budget freeze on high education for Arabs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 11:32 PM
Judge dismisses Donald Trump's defamation claim against E. Jean Carroll
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 07:27 PM
PM Netanyahu backs Shin Bet 'important work' of protecting Israelis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 05:08 PM
Israeli doctors threaten to not work if gov't rejects court ruling
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 05:07 PM
Suspect arrested for Jaffa synagogue robbery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 05:04 PM
Blast injures 10 near grain silos at Turkish port
By REUTERS
08/07/2023 04:29 PM
Explosive device detonates in Palestinian-controlled area of West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 01:30 PM
China: Ukraine talks in Jeddah helped consolidate int'l consensus
By REUTERS
08/07/2023 12:01 PM
Palestinian dies after being shot by Israeli forces last week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 10:12 AM
Five Palestinians arrested for involvement in Burka clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 08:23 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by