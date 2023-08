National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir informed MK Ahmad Tibi that in accordance with the police’s position, Tibi would not be allowed to visit the Palestinians arrested on suspicion of involvement in recent clashes near Burka in the West Bank, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Likud MK Tali Gottlieb and Religious Zionist MK Zvi Sukkot were permitted to visit the Israeli settler arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a Palestinian during the clashes.