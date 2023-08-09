The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gaza drone-smuggling attempt thwarted by Israeli security personnel

Security guards and a K9 Unit at the Erez Crossing were responsible for catching the smuggling attempt.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 9, 2023 09:21

Updated: AUGUST 9, 2023 09:34
Drones seized by the Defense Ministry at the Erez crossing into Gaza (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Drones seized by the Defense Ministry at the Erez crossing into Gaza
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Defense Ministry personnel on Wednesday thwarted an attempt to smuggle into Gaza 10 reconnaissance drones concealed within a black bag inside a minibus at the Erez Crossing. 

A statement by the ministry said that the drones were intended for reconnaissance purposes by terrorist groups operating within the Gaza Strip, though it did not say whether the plot was connected to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

According to the statement, security guards and a K9 Unit at the Erez Crossing were responsible for catching the smuggling attempt. 

During the inspection of the vehicle, a specially trained canine detected the suspicious package and signaled that it was suspicious to security officials by sitting on it.

Dogs do not directly smell bombs or drones, but they can deconstruct the components of different kinds of odors which are contained in different kinds of mechanical devices when trained.

Drones seized by the Defense Ministry at the Erez crossing into Gaza (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY) Drones seized by the Defense Ministry at the Erez crossing into Gaza (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Smuggling under investigation

The incident has been transferred to security forces for further investigation.

The statement did not yet name the culprit smugglers and it was unclear if security forces knew which of the minibus passengers were responsible.

It was also unclear to what extent the detection and seizure of this many drones for smuggling through Erez Crossing was unprecedented.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by