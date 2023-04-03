IAF shoots down aircraft over Gaza Strip, Hamas targets Israeli jets

The Israeli Air Force shot down a drone over the Gaza Strip on Monday, with Hamas stating it responded with surface-to-air missiles.

The drone was spotted in the airspace over the Strip and was monitored up until the moment it was shot down. The aircraft did not enter Israeli airspace and did not pose a threat.

Hamas's military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, announced that the incident occurred as the Brigades were conducting training with a Shehab drone in the southern Gaza Strip. After Israeli fighter jets targeted the drone, members of the al-Qassam Brigades responded by firing surface-to-air missiles towards the Israeli aircraft.

No Israeli aircraft were damaged in the incident.

Palestinian Hamas terrorists attend an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip May 27, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Second drone downed by Israel in 24 hours

The shooting down of the drone over Gaza comes a day after a drone was downed by the IDF using electronic measures after it infiltrated from Syria into northern Israel.

The remnants of that drone were collected by the IDF on Monday morning and transferred for additional checks.