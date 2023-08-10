The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Anti-judicial reform protesters block Ayalon highway

Protesters gathered in front of the homes of MKs and ministers and read out Netanyahu's conflict of interest settlement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 10, 2023 19:06

Updated: AUGUST 10, 2023 19:28
Protesters block the Ayalon highway. August 10, 2023 (photo credit: TALI MELAMED)
Protesters block the Ayalon highway. August 10, 2023
(photo credit: TALI MELAMED)

Anti-judicial reform protesters blocked the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, as protests were conducted in front of the homes of a number of MKs and government ministers as part of a series of protests being called the "Night of the Conflict of Interest" by protest movements.

Protests were organized in front of the homes of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee chair Yuli Edelstein, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, and Likud MK Danny Danon among other MKs and ministers.

Protesters read out Netanyahu's conflict of interest settlement

The protesters planned to read out Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conflict of interest settlement "in order to show them that they are doing everything for a person who is in a conflict of interest with Israeli democracy," according to the Kaplan Force protest movement.

"We will reach the ministers and members of the Knesset, up to the doors of their homes, to remind them that they swore allegiance to the State of Israel and its laws - and not to the legal problems of the indicted Netanyahu."

An anti-judicial reform protester wears a hat reading ''the captain is sinking the state'' in front of the home of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) An anti-judicial reform protester wears a hat reading ''the captain is sinking the state'' in front of the home of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

"Tonight we stand before the members of the dictatorship coalition who cooperate with the incitement and the threats against the court, the rule of law, and the gatekeepers," said the Kaplan Force on Thursday.



