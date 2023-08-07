Protesters aim to disrupt Netanyahu's vacation

Anti-judicial reform protesters gathered near the town where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara were vacationing on Monday, according to N12.

The Netanyahus left for their vacation at the Panda Resort & Spa Hotel in the Golan town of Neve Ativ in Israel’s north Monday evening.

The couple encountered the protesters, who had previously begun to gather near the town, en route to their destination. The demonstrators, however, were unable to approach any closer than three kilometers away from the Neve Ativ as police blocked off all roads to the site.

Protesters have been making concerted efforts in the previous days to create noise and be otherwise disruptive to the prime minister and his wife.

Extra barriers erected

However, as the Israeli prime minister is on vacation, additional measures, including physical barriers, have been put in place to curb the potency of the protesters targeting the Netanyahus.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017 (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

N12 reported that suites at Neve Ativ’s Panda Resort & Spa Hotel go for roughly NIS 2,000 per night with the most expensive suite reaching as high as NIS 17,000 for a two-night stay.