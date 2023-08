New photos of a tent set up by Hezbollah in Israeli territory in the Shebaa Farms area were published by the Israeli "Flash 90" photography agency on Thursday.

View of a Hezbollah tent that was placed on the Israeli side of the Blue Line, on the border between Israel and Lebanon. August 10, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The photos show the tent among bushes and next to a caravan.