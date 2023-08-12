Israel: US-Iran deal will not stop nuclear program, help fund terror

Any deal between Iran and the United States that does not dismantle Iran's nuclear program is an insufficient deal, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said on Saturday evening.

"[The deal] does not end Iran's nuclear program and will only help to fund Iranian terror proxies."

the US and Iran announced the release of five Americans from Iranian prisons in exchange for five Iranians in American jails, along with allowing Iran to access funds frozen in South Korea for humanitarian needs, such as food and medicine.

Iran's central bank chief said on Saturday that all of Iran's frozen funds in South Korea had been unblocked and would be used for "non-sanctioned goods."

White House spokesperson John Kirby said Iran could only access the funds "to buy food, medicine, medical equipment that would not have a dual military use." An estimated $6 billion in Iranian assets have been held in South Korea.

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has strongly criticized the decision to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian funds, expressing concern that this deal may inadvertently incentivize further hostage-taking and potentially escalate terrorist activities.

Reuters contributed to this report.