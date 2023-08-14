The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Extreme heatwave causes delay of flights out of Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 13:20

Updated: AUGUST 14, 2023 13:35
Travelers are seen at the departure hall of the Ben Gurion International Airport on April 4, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Travelers are seen at the departure hall of the Ben Gurion International Airport on April 4, 2023
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Delays of multiple flights are expected from Ben-Gurion Airport due to the current heatwave plaguing the country, Israeli media reported on Monday.

The Airports Authority stated that "due to the weather conditions and its effect on technical systems in the control units, and in order to maintain flight safety, it was decided to temporarily cancel the flights landing in the airport." This may cause delays in landings and takeoffs.

The authority also advised passengers to keep up to date with the airlines and the landings and takeoffs.

Delays are expected with flights coming eastward to Israel

The significant delays are expected to begin with flights coming eastward to the airport, according to N12.

Workers handle packages of Israeli humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 1, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) Workers handle packages of Israeli humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 1, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

While there was a drop in temperature on Monday, there is still extreme heat in most parts of the country, Maariv reported, with a possibility of drizzle to light rain as well as a chance for thunderstorms in the eastern and southern parts of the country.



