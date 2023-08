A Beersheba police officer was arrested on Sunday as a suspect in two rapes, while he was already under investigation for a third rape in July, according to Beersheba Magistrate Court documents.

The court approved the publication of the patrolman's name, Aviya Stamkar, as it was deemed in the best interest for the public given the expanding scope of his suspected crimes.

Two of the alleged rapes occurred in May and July, reportedly during the course of the officer's shift.