WATCH: Israeli forces blast terror lab in West Bank raid

IDF and Border Police forces destroyed a lab used by Palestinian terror groups in the West Bank, as well as seven functioning explosive devices in the Balata refugee camp early on Wednesday morning.

Additionally, Israeli forces destroyed a warehouse containing seven explosive devices to be used by terrorists.

Clashes broke out upon Israeli forces entering the refugee camp after troops had to defuse an explosive device set up at the entrance ahead of the expected raid.

During the raid, Palestinian suspects hurled stones and explosives before some armed rioters opened fire at the soldiers. Israeli security forces returned fire.

There were no Israeli casualties, the IDF confirmed.

The IDF destroys a lab used by Palestinian terrorists to make explosives on August 16, 2023 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF soldiers shoot terrorists who fired at a military post near Nablus

Elsewhere on Wednesday morning, IDF Unit 636 soldiers shot at terrorists who attempted a drive-by shooting targeting the troops near a military post close to the city of Nablus.

The soldiers arrested one of the armed terrorists who had been injured in the exchange by Israeli fire. The weapon used by the terrorist, an M-16 rifle, was confiscated. In addition, improvised explosive devices, a grenade, military equipment, and over ten cartridges were found in a search of the vehicle.