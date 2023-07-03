The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Operation Home and Garden: IDF drone strikes hit Jenin

Large numbers of Israeli forces entered Jenin shortly after the strikes began, according to Palestinian reports.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JULY 3, 2023 01:21

Updated: JULY 3, 2023 01:58
A PALESTINIAN gunman fires toward Israeli troops in Jenin this week. (photo credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)
A PALESTINIAN gunman fires toward Israeli troops in Jenin this week.
(photo credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)

At least one Palestinian was killed and another was seriously injured, as the IDF launched Operation Home and Garden with a series of airstrikes in Jenin on Sunday night.

The IDF confirmed that it was conducting an "extensive counterterrorism effort throughout the city and in the Jenin refugee camp."

At least four structures have been hit by IDF airstrikes, according to Palestinian reports. Large numbers of Israeli forces entered Jenin shortly after the strikes began and armed clashes erupted between the soldiers and Palestinian terrorists, according to Palestinian reports.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was receiving constant updates as the operation continued.

What prompted the strikes?

The strikes come less than two weeks after the IDF killed a terrorist cell near Jenin with a drone strike. The cell was conducting a shooting attack near the Jalameh crossing in the area, according to a joint statement by the IDF and Shin Bet at the time.

That drone strike came only days after the IDF used a helicopter strike to help rescue ambushed soldiers in Jenin.

This is a developing story.


