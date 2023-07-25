Israeli forces kill Palestinian terrorists in attempted drive-by attack

IDF fighters shot and killed three Palestinian terrorists who attempted a drive-by shooting targeting the Israeli force near Nablus, in the West Bank, the military said Tuesday morning.

According to the IDF, a vehicle with three armed individuals pulled into a neighborhood near Nablus and an armed man got out and began shooting at the soldiers stationed there.

The soldiers, members of the 603rd combat engineering battalion of the Israeli Defense Forces, killed all three men on the spot. They then confiscated three M-16 firearms, a pistol, and other military equipment.

There were no casualties among Israeli forces.

This is a developing story.