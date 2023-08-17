Qatar condemns Israeli 'aggression' on Temple Mount after Jenin gunfight

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns Israel's aggression against the city of Jenin in the West Bank, which led to the death of a Palestinian," the Qatari foreign ministry wrote in a statement posted to their Twitter account on Friday.

The reaction from the Gulf nation came after Israeli forces engaged Palestinian gunmen in a firefight Thursday morning, resulting in the death of one of the Palestinian militants. During the operation, Israeli personnel found dozens of ready-made explosives and illegal weapons. The arms were destroyed on site.

The statement from Qatar went on to state that Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque before performing "Talmudic rituals."

The foreign affairs ministry of Qatar went on to call on the international community to "compel Israel to cease its flagrant violations of international law" and send protection to Palestinians.