Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Colombian capital, prompting evacuations

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Colombian capital Bogota on Thursday, according to the country's geological service, prompting people in offices and restaurants to evacuate.

This was followed by an aftershock minutes later as residents crowded the streets.

Temblor piso 19 Edificio en centro de Bogotá. pic.twitter.com/TviYtu8bDg — Rosa Juliana Herrera Pinto (@juliherrerap) August 17, 2023

"It was strong, and lasted a long time, said Adrian Alarcon, 43, who works near the capital's busy Park 93 district. "All my coworkers stood up and we looked at each other like 'what do we do?'"

"It makes me feel fragile," he added. "Life changes you in a second. You can't do anything, just run for your life."

This is a developing story.