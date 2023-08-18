Egyptian delegation visits Israel to discuss economy, Gaza - report

A delegation from Egypt's General Intelligence Service held discussions with Israeli officials in Israel for several days to discuss economic relations between the two countries and policies concerning the Gaza Strip, al-Araby al-Jadeed reported on Friday.

The visit was longer than usual and included two prominent officials, including a leader in the agency and an official responsible for security in the northern Sinai, according to the report.

The delegation also discussed new security arrangements along the border between Egypt and Israel in light of the attack along the border in March, as well as messages concerning possible normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.