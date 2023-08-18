Israeli thief dies trying to break into Haifa home

A suspect who tried to break into a house in Haifa died after trying to escape from the scene and falling into a thicket of bushes on Friday, according to Magen David Adom.

The man was taken to Rambam Hospital in the city, where they pronounced him dead.

According to a witness, after breaking into the house, the man was apparently frightened by the barking of dogs and tried to jump over the fence.

At this point, he ran into a thicket of trees, becoming trapped, and as a result, was fatally injured.