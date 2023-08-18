The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli thief dies trying to break into Haifa home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 18, 2023 19:30

A suspect who tried to break into a house in Haifa died after trying to escape from the scene and falling into a thicket of bushes on Friday, according to Magen David Adom.

The man was taken to Rambam Hospital in the city, where they pronounced him dead.

According to a witness, after breaking into the house, the man was apparently frightened by the barking of dogs and tried to jump over the fence.

At this point, he ran into a thicket of trees, becoming trapped, and as a result, was fatally injured. 

Girl dies after falling from a height in Shuafat in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 08:15 PM
One dead, one wounded by gunfire in Kafr Kara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 08:13 PM
Trump plans to skip Republican debate for interview with Carlson
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 08:11 PM
Three injured in a car accident on Ayalon highway
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 07:43 PM
James Buckley, former conservative US senator, dies at 100
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 07:29 PM
Gov't demands High Court postpone reasonableness clause hearing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 06:26 PM
North Korea scrambled jets after US spy aircraft approached - KCNA
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 04:23 PM
IDF to demolish home of Kedumim attack terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 01:11 PM
Health insurance for Ukraine refugees in Israel to be extended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 11:50 AM
Japan deploys jets against Russian spy planes in East China Sea
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 11:42 AM
MK Zvika Fogel involved in serious car accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 10:11 AM
Egyptian delegation visits Israel to discuss economy, Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 10:00 AM
Kazakhstan plans to ship 1.2 million tons of oil to Germany
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 08:54 AM
First ship to use Ukraine's Black Sea corridor arrives in Istanbul
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 08:07 AM
Russian, Chinese navy ships jointly patrol Pacific
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 06:06 AM
