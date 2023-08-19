Police opened fire at a vehicle that sped towards them in Shuafat

Jerusalem District police officers and Border Police officers at the Shuafat refugee camp opened fire on a vehicle that sped towards them and tried to hit them on Friday night.

A young man from the village of Hizma, in his 20s, was seriously injured and was taken to receive medical treatment, as a result of the shooting. Another passenger sitting in the suspect vehicle was arrested by the forces. An inspection of the vehicle revealed that it had fake license plates.

Also during the arrest, stones were thrown at Israeli forces and they had to use means to disperse rioters.