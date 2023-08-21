Alleged Israeli airstrikes target Damascus area

Syrian air defenses were activated after alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites near Damascus on Monday night, according to initial reports by Syrian media.

The Syrian Capital Voice news site reported that sites in or near the Damascus International Airport were targeted in the strikes, although the exact locations are as of yet unclear.

Netanyahu: We are acting against terrorists, both near and far

The strikes come just hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that a wave of recent terrorist attacks was being "encouraged, directed and financed by Iran and its affiliates," shortly after Batsheva Nigri was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack near Hebron on Monday morning.

"It should be understood that a significant part of this wave of terrorism came as a result of external guidance. We are activating measures and will activate additional measures, both offensive and defensive, to deal with the murderers and also with their dispatchers, from near and far," said the prime minister.

A view shows damage at Damascus International Airport, Syria, after alleged Israeli airstrikes in this handout released by SANA on June 12, 2022. (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Recent strikes in the Damascus area

The strikes in the Damascus area are the first alleged Israeli airstrikes reported in Syria since four Syrian soldiers were killed in airstrikes near Damascus in early August.

The strikes in early August targeted sites near Saidnayah and Mneen, north of Damascus, hitting warehouses belonging to the Syrian military used by Iran-backed militias, according to the Capital Voice.

Those strikes were the first such strikes since late July when the Syrian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of attacking the country's Internal Security Forces in al-Qahtaniah in the Quneitra Governorate along the border with the Golan Heights.

That attack resulted in material damage and no injuries, according to the Syrian Foreign Ministry. The statement did not provide details on when exactly the strike was carried out.

This is a developing story.