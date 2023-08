Agence France-Presse (AFP) announced on 'X' formerly known as Twitter that Niger's military rulers gave the German ambassador 48 hours to leave.

France responded by saying that Niger "putschists have no authority" to tell the ambassador to leave.

In further announcements, AFP published that the US ambassador has also been given 48 hours to leave the country.

The new US Ambassador to Niger Kathleen Fitzgibbons only arrived in the capital, Niamey, earlier this month.

This is a developing story.