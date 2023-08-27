One found dead in mined IDF area near Dead Sea - police

One person was found dead on mined Israeli military property near the Dead Sea on Sunday morning, according to Israel Police.

The individual was a foreign national. He was found unconscious and his death was pronounced at the scene. Israeli media reported that he died of dehydration and that the group he was traveling with was traveling along a known smuggling route.

Rescue units initially found a group of four people, who were all evacuated from the area safely. After further searches, police located two more people, one of whom was the deceased.

Four of the six were foreign nationals, two were Israeli.

The foreign nationals were reportedly English speakers.

Police and Israeli security personnel respond to an incident in which six people were found in mined IDF territory, one of whom was found dead. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This is a developing story.