Senior arrested for 'fishing' jewelry from Jerusalem stores

A senior citizen was arrested on Friday for "fishing" jewelry out of Jerusalem store display windows several times over the last month, Israel Police said on Sunday.

The 72-year-old man used a metal wire to fish the jewels from display, in what police said was a "sophisticated" manner.

The man was caught on Friday by hotel security when he was allegedly attempting to break into a business on the hotel grounds. Hotel security notified police, and he was taken in for questioning.

On Saturday night, the elderly man's arrest was extended for four more days, until Tuesday. The police said that they are continuing their investigation of his crimes.