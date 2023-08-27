One wounded in Tel Aviv shooting, police say likely criminal

One person was moderately wounded in a shooting on Yehuda Halevi Street near Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv on Sunday, according to Israel Police. A suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting.

According to police, the background of the incident appears to be criminal from an initial investigation, but all possible motives are being investigated.

The victim was transferred to Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) in moderate condition, according to Magen David Adom.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Tel Aviv. August 27, 2023 (Credit: Avshalom Sassoni)

This is a developing story.