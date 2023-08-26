Five Israelis injured in northern Arab town shooting

Five Israelis were injured in a shooting incident in the northern Arab town of Kafr Kanna, Israeli media reported Saturday evening.

Magen David Adom said it was treating the five, including a woman who was considered in critical condition.

Among the injured were also a 55-year-old man in serious condition, a 17-year-old in moderate condition and two others who sustained light wounds.

Police view the incident as a criminal attempt to assassinate the victims, according to initial reports.

This is a developing story.