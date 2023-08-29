The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Lapid to meet US officials in Washington as Netanyahu awaits invitation

The visit comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been waiting for a date to meet with US President Joe Biden.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 29, 2023 15:18

Updated: AUGUST 29, 2023 15:46
THEN-PRIME minister Yair Lapid meets with US President Joe Biden in Jerusalem, last July. (photo credit: Emil Salman/Flash90)
Opposition leader Yair Lapid will fly to Washington, DC next week, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Lapid is set to meet with Congress members and senior officials in the Biden administration. The visit comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been waiting for a date to visit Washington and meet with US President Joe Biden.

Netanyahu is set to visit the US for the UN General Assembly in September, during which he may meet with Biden, although both sides have said no date has been set for such a meeting.

Gallant meets with UN Sec.-Gen. on US visit

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is currently in the US on an official visit. On Monday, Gallant met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and warned that Iran is pressing Hezbollah to attack Israel.



