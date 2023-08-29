The UN must act against a potential escalation on Israel's northern border that would be provoked by Iran and Hezbollah, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday.

Gallant made this statement during a meeting that was also attended by Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan as well as other military and diplomatic officials.

The defense minister cited as an example of provocation the Hezbollah tents that were erected over the border in Israeli territory. The two tents were there for weeks before one was moved back to the Lebanese side. Meanwhile, reports from a couple of weeks ago said Hezbollah had stopped consistently manning the other one.

Gallant urges UN to strengthen UNIFIL

Gallant stressed the need for the UN to intervene to prevent such an eventuality including by strengthening UNIFIL in the area. This may be made difficult after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused UNIFIL of being a spy for Israel in a speech on Monday.

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters during a public appearance at a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon October 12, 2016 (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

The meeting also touched on the Iranian threat in regard to its nuclear program as well as the country's influence in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, as well as the issue of Israeli hostages being held by Gaza.