IDF soldier sentenced to 3 years in prison for manslaughter

The IDF on Wednesday sentenced a soldier, who was convicted of manslaughter, for causing the death of the late Corporal Baruch Kabrata, and of the crime of obstruction of justice.

The court accepted the plea agreement that was presented after a mediation process and sentenced the soldier to three years of imprisonment. In addition, it was determined that the soldier would pay compensation to the family of Kabrata.

According to the indictment, on the night of January 2, 2023, the soldier entered a room where other soldiers were staying and took another soldier's loaded weapon. He accidentally fired the weapon, and the stray bullet hit the late Cpl. Kabrata and killed him.

After that, the accused asked another soldier not to tell anyone about what happened in the room.