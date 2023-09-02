The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Imam shot dead near mosque in second Arab city shooting in 24 hours

This also marks the second shooting incident in Kfar Kara in under 24 hours, after two young men in their 20s were shot dead on Frid

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 14:25

Updated: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 15:36
A view of the mosque where a shooting occurred in Kfar Kara on September 2, 2023 (photo credit: Via Maariv)
A view of the mosque where a shooting occurred in Kfar Kara on September 2, 2023
(photo credit: Via Maariv)

Shiekh Sami Abed al-Latif, the imam of Kfar Kara's central Quba Mosque, was shot dead in the northern Israeli city on Saturday in another suspected assassination across the Arab sector.

Magen David Adom paramedics determined the death of the imam, who was shot near the mosque. Israel Police have launched an investigation and collected evidence from the scene.

The 60-year-old is the 159th murder in the Arab sector since the start of the year.

Second shooting in Kfar Kara under 24 hours

This also marks the second shooting incident in Kfar Kara in under 24 hours, after a man and a  were shot dead on Friday while driving in their car, police said.

Members of the Arab community march as they protest against the violence in their community, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, August 31, 2023 (credit: FLASH90) Members of the Arab community march as they protest against the violence in their community, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, August 31, 2023 (credit: FLASH90)

The two, identified as 33-year-old Kalansawa resident Fawed Nasrallah and 13-year-old Omar Saeed, lost control of their car, which flipped over while they were inside.

According to initial police suspicion, the murders were carried out as part of a 'vengeance' attack for another shooting that occurred in the city a month prior.

This is a developing story.



