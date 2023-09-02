The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israelis protest judicial reform, 'moral collapse of education system'

The regular protests were interrupted Saturday morning when protests by Eritrean refugees against an Eritrean Embassy event devolved into violent clashes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 18:47

Updated: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 20:47
Anti-Judicial reform protestors in Tel Aviv, September 2, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Anti-judicial reform protestors took to the streets for the 35th straight week, with demonstrations focusing on the "moral collapse of the education system".

The regular protests were interrupted Saturday morning when protests by Eritrean refugees against an Eritrean Embassy event devolved into violent clashes between pro- and anti-government protestors as well as with the police, so far over 170 have been injured.

Due to the riots all bars and liquor shops in South Tel Aviv have been closed by police order.

Israeli pop star Efrat Gosh sang the Israeli anthem, HaTikva, during the central demonstration in Tel Aviv's Kaplan interchange. Along with protest leader Shikma Bressler, former justice minister Avi Nissenkorn is also set to speak in Tel Aviv tonight.

Druze protestors can be seen among the anti-Judicial reform protestors in Tel Aviv, September 2, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Druze protestors can be seen among the anti-Judicial reform protestors in Tel Aviv, September 2, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Protests outside of Tel Aviv

Outside of Tel Aviv protestors were also seen across the country. Thousands were spotted marching in Haifa along the regular route from Carmel toward the Horev intersection.

Hadera also so hundreds of protestors demonstrated at the Police intersection in the city, they were joined by Druze protestors. Druze protestors have become more common since local council president candidate Ghazi Saeb was murdered last week in Abu Snan.

Protestors were also seen at the Youth Bridge in the Hefer Valley and at the Science Park intersection in Rehovot, where traffic was blocked.



