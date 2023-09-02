The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Eritrean refugee protests against pro-regime event in Tel Aviv turn violent

13 police officers were injured in addition to widespread property damage, prompting an emergency meeting between Tel Aviv's police commissioner and other city officials.

By JOANIE MARGULIES
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 10:56

Updated: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 12:39
Stone-throwing damage at the Eritrean demonstration in south Tel Aviv (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Stone-throwing damage at the Eritrean demonstration in south Tel Aviv
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Dozens of asylum seekers from Eritrea gathered Saturday morning in protest against pro-regime conferences that have been happening at Eritrean embassies worldwide.

The conference is expected to be held Saturday afternoon, but drew large crowds of protestors against the national dictatorship. Ynet reported that Sudanese refugees were also in attendance and contributed to the riots that broke out. 

Protests turned violent injuring three police officers, according to Hebrew media reported. Rocks, planks, and various objects were thrown by protestors, reports added.

Police also utilized stun grenades against protestors as the crowd grew bigger.

Stone-throwing damage at the Eritrean demonstration in south Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Stone-throwing damage at the Eritrean demonstration in south Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Widespread property damage

Protestors allegedly broke into the event space where the festival was to be held, shortly after rioters reportedly smashed the windows of vehicles and vandalized a police car. 

13 police officers were injured, a warning shot was fired into the air with no casualties, Hebrew media reported.

Police Commissioner Ya'akov Shabtai is expected to hold a situation assessment meeting on damages incurred by the riots with the commander of the Tel Aviv district, Superintendent Peretz Amar.



