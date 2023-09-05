US President Joe Biden has decided to nominate former treasury secretary Jack Lew to be the country’s next ambassador to Israel, a White House spokesperson told Israeli media on Tuesday.Lew served as the 76th United States Secretary of the Treasury from 2013 to 2017 under President Barack Obama and as the 25th White House Chief of Staff from 2012 to 2013.Last month, the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), a right-wing Jewish organization, expressed reservations on Wednesday regarding the potential nomination of Jack Lew as the US Ambassador to Israel, highlighting several concerns.More to follow.