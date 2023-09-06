The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv, says it downed Ukraine-launched drone

Reuters' witnesses heard several blasts which sounded like air defense systems being deployed at around 05:50 a.m.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 06:14

Updated: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 07:23
Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 13, 2023. (photo credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)
Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 13, 2023.
(photo credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv early on Wednesday, with the country's air defense systems shooting down all missiles before they reached their targets, the capital's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters' witnesses heard several blasts which sounded like air defense systems being deployed at around 05:50 a.m. (02:50 GMT) when air raid alerts were issued for all of Ukraine before being called off about an hour later.

"Another missile attack by the enemy on a peaceful city with the aim of killing the civilian population and destroying the infrastructure," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that according to preliminary information, there was no destruction in Kyiv and no casualties.

The scale of the attack, which Popko said involved missiles of different types, was not immediately known.

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 30, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Vladyslav Sodel) Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 30, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Vladyslav Sodel)

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Russia says it downs Ukraine-launched drone over Bryansk region

The Russian defense ministry said its air defense systems destroyed a Ukraine-launched drone just before midnight on Tuesday over the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk region, said on the Telegram messaging app that there was no destruction or casualties.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.



