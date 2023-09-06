High Court rejects appeals in Israeli IVF embryo swap scandal

An appeal for genetic testing of a baby born to the wrong parents in an in vitro fertilization mix-up was rejected by the Supreme Court of Justice on Wednesday.

Six women and five male spouses have requested genetic testing of the baby, who was discovered to have been implanted in the wrong woman in 2022 at the Assuta Hospital Rishon Lezion, but the registered birth parents have rejected all testing.

A family court had approved the testing in 2022, but a January appeal by the birth parents led to a district court throwing out the decision. This decision was appealed by those seeking to discover if the baby was their genetic offspring, but the Supreme Court decided against the procedure in March on the grounds that testing could not be done on a person because they belonged to a group that may have had a chance at being the genetic parents