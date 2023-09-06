The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Crime in Israel

Shin Bet, police arrest 3 suspects in Nazareth mayor candidate shooting

The suspects who wounded Nazareth mayoral candidate Musaab Duchan, his brother, and another person ahead of local elections were arrested.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 15:25

Updated: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 16:10
Two squad crime organization members arrested in Nazareth. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Two squad crime organization members arrested in Nazareth.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police arrest three suspects in connection to the shooting of a Nazareth mayoral candidate in an operation on Tuesday night, law enforcement announced on Wednesday.

The suspects who wounded mayoral candidate Musaab Duchan, his brother, and another person last Monday leading up to local elections were found hiding in an apartment. Duchan's shooting was preceded by shots fired at his home about a month before.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the Shin Bet and the Israel Police for their work in apprehending the shooters.

"We are determined to continue fighting and defeating the criminal organizations in Arab society," said Netanyahu.

With a political candidate harmed, the Shin Bet joined the police investigation, as it had with the recent investigation into the murder of local council head candidate Ghazi Saeb – though that case was later determined to be criminally motivated rather than political. Three people were arrested on August 24 in connection to the August 22 quadruple murder. Two of the victims were family members of Saeb.

Police at the scene where four men were shot dead in the Arab Town of Abu Snan, northern Israel, August 22, 2023. (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90) Police at the scene where four men were shot dead in the Arab Town of Abu Snan, northern Israel, August 22, 2023. (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

The men were found shot in an agricultural field. Abu Snan saw violence in its fields again on Wednesday, when two brothers were found murdered inside a vehicle in an olive grove near the village, the Israel Police said on Wednesday morning. The men in their 20s were residents of Jadeidi-Makr.

Attempted murders of Israeli political figures

Israel has seen a rash of attacks on political figures in recent weeks. Shots were fired at the home of Tamra Mayor Sohil Diab last Wednesday morning, causing no casualties and ending with the arrest of three. Shots were fired at the Tamra Municipality after the arrest.

Tira Municipality Director-General Abed al-Rahman Kashu was murdered in a shooting on August 21. Two other people were injured in the incident.

The Knesset National Security Committee convened on Wednesday to discuss the intersection of local Israeli Arab politics and organized crime.

Israel's Arab sector is in the midst of a wave of criminal violence, with over 160 people killed since the beginning of the year. Though 2023 is not over, the year has eclipsed 2022's death toll of 106 killed.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
3

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by