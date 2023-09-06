Shin Bet, police arrest 3 suspects in Nazareth mayor candidate shooting

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police arrest three suspects in connection to the shooting of a Nazareth mayoral candidate in an operation on Tuesday night, law enforcement announced on Wednesday.

The suspects who wounded mayoral candidate Musaab Duchan, his brother, and another person last Monday leading up to local elections were found hiding in an apartment. Duchan's shooting was preceded by shots fired at his home about a month before.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the Shin Bet and the Israel Police for their work in apprehending the shooters.

"We are determined to continue fighting and defeating the criminal organizations in Arab society," said Netanyahu.

With a political candidate harmed, the Shin Bet joined the police investigation, as it had with the recent investigation into the murder of local council head candidate Ghazi Saeb – though that case was later determined to be criminally motivated rather than political. Three people were arrested on August 24 in connection to the August 22 quadruple murder. Two of the victims were family members of Saeb.

Police at the scene where four men were shot dead in the Arab Town of Abu Snan, northern Israel, August 22, 2023. (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

The men were found shot in an agricultural field. Abu Snan saw violence in its fields again on Wednesday, when two brothers were found murdered inside a vehicle in an olive grove near the village, the Israel Police said on Wednesday morning. The men in their 20s were residents of Jadeidi-Makr.

Attempted murders of Israeli political figures

Israel has seen a rash of attacks on political figures in recent weeks. Shots were fired at the home of Tamra Mayor Sohil Diab last Wednesday morning, causing no casualties and ending with the arrest of three. Shots were fired at the Tamra Municipality after the arrest.

Tira Municipality Director-General Abed al-Rahman Kashu was murdered in a shooting on August 21. Two other people were injured in the incident.

The Knesset National Security Committee convened on Wednesday to discuss the intersection of local Israeli Arab politics and organized crime.

Israel's Arab sector is in the midst of a wave of criminal violence, with over 160 people killed since the beginning of the year. Though 2023 is not over, the year has eclipsed 2022's death toll of 106 killed.