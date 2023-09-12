Police officers in Petach Tikvah launched an investigation Monday evening after a video surfaced documenting a group of teenagers beating another teenaged male in a public park, according to Hebrew media.

The teens in question were pictured threatening him with sharp objects. The teen victim was beaten until he bled, according to initial reports.

The victim is yet to be identified and no formal complaints have been filed to Petach Tikvah police. The investigation hopes to identify the victim and may lead to the arrest of the attackers.