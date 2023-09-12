Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police open investigation into beating of teenager in Petach Tikvah park - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 00:18

Police officers in Petach Tikvah launched an investigation Monday evening after a video surfaced documenting a group of teenagers beating another teenaged male in a public park, according to Hebrew media.

The teens in question were pictured threatening him with sharp objects. The teen victim was beaten until he bled, according to initial reports. 

The victim is yet to be identified and no formal complaints have been filed to Petach Tikvah police. The investigation hopes to identify the victim and may lead to the arrest of the attackers.  

Man in serious condition following Haifa shooting - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2023 01:37 AM
Trump seeks disqualification of US judge in election case -filing
By REUTERS
09/11/2023 11:52 PM
Shooting in Tel Aviv's city center - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2023 11:33 PM
Libya requests international help as 3 eastern areas declared disaster
By REUTERS
09/11/2023 10:56 PM
UK scientist who created Dolly the Sheep clone dies at 79
By REUTERS
09/11/2023 07:13 PM
Libya's parallel PM says 2,000 dead in eastern floods
By REUTERS
09/11/2023 04:55 PM
Arab-Israeli suspected of murdering wife, attempting suicide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2023 04:05 PM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Halmahera, Indonesia
By REUTERS
09/11/2023 04:03 PM
Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in 'near future'
By REUTERS
09/11/2023 11:09 AM
IDF arrests Palestinian suspect in overnight operation, clashes ensue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2023 06:39 AM
Russia says it destroys two Ukraine-launched drones over Belgorod region
By REUTERS
09/11/2023 02:09 AM
Four killed in Spain train accident
By REUTERS
09/11/2023 12:45 AM
Israel's Netanyahu to visit Silicon Valley, New York next week
By REUTERS
09/10/2023 06:39 PM
Hebrew University Ein Kerem student dormitories suffer repeated break-in
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2023 05:42 PM
Senior Israeli officials to travel to UNESCO conference in Saudi Arabia
By Barak Ravid/Walla , ELI ASHKENAZI/WALLA!
09/10/2023 05:30 PM