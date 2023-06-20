33 accessible playgrounds to be built across Israel

The construction of 33 playgrounds that are going to be accessible for children with disabilities was announced by the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Ministry on Monday.

The move by the ministry, in cooperation with local authorities, will invest NIS 22 million into the project as part of an overall plan to improve the quality of life and promote equality for the residents of Israel's peripheral areas.

The playgrounds will both enable disabled children to play in them, as well as make it possible for parents in wheelchairs to accompany their children on the facilities, for example, to go with their children to the top of a slide.

"The Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Ministry works tirelessly to promote the quality of life in the Negev, the Galilee and the peripheral settlements," Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Wasserlauf, the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister said.

"The exciting move to establish dozens of playgrounds for people with disabilities, which we led and budgeted for, is another step on the way to fulfilling our national mission to improve the lives of all residents and in particular of people with disabilities living in the Galilee and Negev. And most importantly - to all the lovely children who will use the parks we established, have fun!" Wasserlauf added.

What will be in the playground?

The playground facilities are a result of Israeli planning and development and were made in collaboration with experts for accessibility, parents of disabled children and adults who themselves require accessibility.

The central facility is suitable for wheelchair mobility and parallel passage of 2 wheelchairs at the same time. It combines sensory panels, music and games, braille, a carousel and other facilities adapted to wheelchairs.

Accessible playgrounds will be constructed in Ofakim, Eilat, Elad, Ashdod, Baka al-Gharbiya, Beersheba, Bir al-Makhsoor, Beitar Illit, Bnei Brak, Jisr al-Zarqa, Deir Hana, Dimona, Hazor HaGlilit, Tiberias, Tayba, Yokneam Illit, Kfar Kassem, Lod, Mevoot HaHermon, Migdal HaEmek, Merhavim, Nahariya, Nof HaGalil, Netivot, Akko, Araba, Arad, Kiryat Gat, Rahat, Raksim, Ramla, Segev-Shalom, Sderot.