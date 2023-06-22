Petah Tikva mayor says TA light rail to open in July, operator disagrees

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg announced on Thursday that the Tel Aviv light rail is expected to open in July, although the company that operates the line stressed that there is still no confirmed opening.

"This morning [I held] a meeting with the head of the NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System and the CEO of Tevel, the company that will actually operate the light rail," said Greenberg. "The goal: final arrangements for the full operation and boarding of passengers already during the coming month - July 2023."

The spokesperson for the Petah Tikva Municipality reiterated as well that the mayor was informed that the light rail is set to open in July.

The opening of the light rail has been delayed repeatedly in recent months, due to safety issues with the braking and signaling system of the train.

Transportation Ministry, NTA say train isn't quite ready to leave the station

According to Israeli media, the announcement was not coordinated with the Transportation Ministry, and officials expressed outrage at Greenberg's post.

Trial runs of the new Metropolitan Light Rail in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. The Light Rail will run through Tel Aviv and surrounding central cities. June 6, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

"If Rami Greenberg and NTA officials sign a personal guarantee for the lives and safety of passengers, the Transportation Ministry will approve the opening of the train without the safety permits required by law," said a Transportation Ministry official to Ynet.

The NTA stated in response to the announcement that no official opening date has been set for the Tel Aviv light rail as there are still safety issues.