Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

16 tons of rocket materials en route to Gaza confiscated in Ashdod

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 11:59

Customs agents in Ashdod uncovered 16 tons of explosive material destined for the Gaza Strip during an inspection in July, according to a Thursday statement from the Israel Tax Authority Spokesperson.

The statement explained that Ashdod Customs and the National Cargo Inspection Center in Ashdod confiscated two shipping containers headed for Gaza weighing 54 tons which were supposed to contain bags of plaster. 

Inspectors noticed that some of the material was not actually gypsum - the main constituent of plaster. It was taken to a laboratory for testing, where technicians verified that the substance was in fact ammonium chloride. 

In total, 16 tons of ammonium chloride, commonly used to make dry cell batteries, were found. 

According to the Tax Authority, ammonium chloride is used by terrorist organizations in Gaza in the manufacturing of rockets that are launched toward Israel. 

