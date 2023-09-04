The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Gaza border crossing restricted after explosives smuggling attempt

The passage of goods at the Kerem Shalom crossing was halted after an attempt to smuggle explosives out of Gaza.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 20:38

Updated: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 20:58
A PALESTINIAN POLICE officer gestures as he stands next to a truck carrying clothes for export at the Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Monday. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
A PALESTINIAN POLICE officer gestures as he stands next to a truck carrying clothes for export at the Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Monday.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

Exports through the Kerem Shalom crossing were halted after the Defense Ministry thwarted an attempt to smuggle kilograms of explosive material from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Monday, according to a joint statement with the IDF and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

Inspectors at the Kerem Shalom crossing found the high explosive material hidden among a shipment of clothing. The defense establishment suspects that the explosives were intended for terrorist elements, although the statement did not clarify where the shipment was headed.

Export of goods from Gaza halted due to smuggling attempt

Following the incident and in accordance with a situation assessment, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant decided to halt the passage of goods from the Gaza Strip to Israel in order to reexamine inspection practices at the crossing.

The passage of goods will be resumed in accordance with the assessment of the situation.

Explosive material caught at Kerem Shalom crossing between Gaza and Israel. September 4, 2023 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY) Explosive material caught at Kerem Shalom crossing between Gaza and Israel. September 4, 2023 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

"The defense establishment will not allow terrorist elements to take advantage of the civilian and humanitarian mediation in the Gaza Strip for the needs of military reinforcement and acts of terrorism," said the Defense Ministry, IDF, and COGAT.

Recent smuggling attempts between Gaza and Israel

In early August, the Defense Ministry thwarted an attempt to smuggle reconnaissance drones into Gaza through the Erez crossing which were intended for terrorist groups in the Strip.

In May, inspectors at the Kerem Shalom crossing discovered firearms, silencers and ammunition hidden in a shipment of furniture headed from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank. The movement of goods at the crossing was not halted after that incident.

Tensions rising between Israel, Palestinian factions

The smuggling attempt comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Hamas and other Palestinian factions, with Israeli officials reportedly considering targeting Hamas officials outside of the West Bank in response to the movement's actions in the West Bank.

On Sunday, the Supreme Emergency Committee for Palestinian Prisoners announced that Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons intend to launch a hunger strike starting next week in response to policies pushed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"The ignorant extremist Ben-Gvir appears before us with a new decision that harms our most sacred sanctities by reducing visits to our families to once every two months, thinking that we may surrender or tire in the face of his aggression and arrogance," said the emergency committee.

The committee announced that the prisoners would launch a hunger strike starting on September 14.

Egyptian sources familiar with mediation efforts between the Palestinian factions and the Israeli government told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that "The American administration has been strongly involved, over the past few days, in contacts with several regional parties, led by Egypt, to prevent the outbreak of a comprehensive confrontation during the current period, in light of American-Israeli fears of an Iranian role in that confrontation, should it break out.”

The sources added that Egypt has placed pressure on Israel not to strike Hamas leaders, but has also informed Hamas that there are "serious" plans to target the movement's leaders in Lebanon, especially Saleh al-Arouri, who is responsible for much of the movement's operations in the West Bank.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by