Israel indicts 'Jake Segal' for tricking women into sex, relationships

The Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against Rabbi Yosef Paryzer for using a false identity to deceive multiple women into romantic and sexual relationships on Thursday.

An investigation by the fraud department tracked down over 30 women that the suspect had allegedly met on online dating websites and applications. Last Sunday, police claimed to have secured 32 testimonies. Some of the women Paryzer dated said they don’t support his prosecution and have preferred to focus on repairing their lives rather than giving testimony.

Paryzer, a 34-year-old married father of two and now fired rabbi at a yeshiva, presented himself to women as “Jake Segal,” a bachelor who trained seeing-eye dogs.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.