Israel Police concluded their investigation into Rabbi Yosef Paryzer on Monday, and the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office is expected to file an indictment against him for using a false identity to deceive multiple women into romantic and sexual relationships.
Police end investigation into 'Jake Segal,' file to prosecutor
