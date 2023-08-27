Rabbi who lied to, had sex with several women to have detention extended

Rabbi Yosef Paryzer is scheduled to have a hearing for extending his detention on Monday, a source said, after he was arrested on Tuesday for concealing his identity and having sex with multiple women through deceit.

Paryzer, a 34-year-old married father of two, is set to have his detention end on Tuesday.

The American citizen had posed as Jake Segal on dating apps and had pursued serious romantic relationships with at least nine women at the same time during a 10-month period. The longest of these relationships lasted several years.

Who is Jake Segal?

Segal presented himself with different levels of religiosity depending on the women he dated, ranging from secular to traditional.

Rather than a rabbi at a Jerusalem yeshiva, he claimed to be a trainer for seeing-eye dogs. Paryzer was fired from the yeshiva as soon as his deeds were discovered, one of the women he had dated said.

Yeshivat Ohr Yerushalayim, where ''Jack Segal'' once worked. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Under the guise of the persona, Paryzer met the families of the women he dated, spoke about marriage and starting a family with some of them, and slept with many of them.

A source close to the case said that many of the women are not in favor of arresting Paryzer and engaging with the media, preferring instead to move on and heal from the break-ups.

A few of the women he had dated notified the police about his deception when his true identity was discovered. Under Israeli law, "it is a sex offense to have consensual intercourse obtained by deceit in respect of the identity of the person," according to the criminal code.

Police have collected the testimonies of at least five women, and published Paryzer's photo on Thursday hoping more would come forward.

The legal provision for rape-by-deception has been a controversial clause in the criminal code section on sexual offenses.

An Arab man, Sabbar Kashour was convicted in 2010 for rape-by-deception with a Jewish woman in Jerusalem. After a plea bargain and sentence to 18 months, his sentence was lowered in 2012 to 9 months in prison.