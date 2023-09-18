WATCH: PM Netanyahu welcome's Musk's 'stance against antisemitism'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an X Space conversation on Monday evening, welcoming the CEO's stance against antisemitism amid controversy surrounding widespread antisemitism on Musk's X (formerly Twitter) platform.

The conversation took place shortly after Netanyahu landed in the US. The two discussed a number of issues, such as the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and X's (formerly Twitter) policies concerning antisemitism.

LIVE: Speaking with @elonmusk about how we can harness the opportunities and mitigate the risks of AI for the good of civilization. https://t.co/XiAQwOXzcP — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 18, 2023

Netanyahu expressed admiration for Musk's position against antisemitism, stating "I hope you find within the confines of the First Amendment a way to combat antisemitism. I know you're committed to it. I think it's important to condemn. The issue of condemnation is separate from the issue of access."

Musk responded "Obviously I'm against antisemitism. Free speech does mean at times someone is saying something you don't like. That doesn't mean negativity should be pushed on people. Our overarching goal is to maximize unregretted user time. We can't police [antisemitism] ahead of time. We're not going to promote hate speech."

"We stand today at a juncture for all humanity where we have to choose between a blessing and a curse," said Netanyahu. "The blessings of AI are amazing, we see them already in Israel...At the same time, we have the curse. It could be manifold, it could be the destruction of democracy, the manipulation of minds, crime syndicates, AI-driven wars, even the stuff of science fiction. That machines will control humans instead of the other way around. We want to increase the blessings, not just for ourselves, but for all humanity. What do we do internationally, globally, to contain the threat?"

Netanyahu added that there are "three layers" of concern surrounding AI: the powers and superpowers that cooperate with each other, the regimes outside of those governments, and "bad actors" such as runaway corporations and rogue states.

"I look at nuclear weapons. How did we control nuclear weapons? Treaties didn't do it. Deterrence did, mutually assured destruction. If we don't have a code of conduct between the powers, we'll have mutually assured chaos."

Musk stressed that AI requires giant server centers which are very hard to obtain or conceal.