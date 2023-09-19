Netanyahu lands in New York ahead of UNGA, Biden meeting

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara landed in New York on Tuesday morning after having spent the previous day in California.

They were greeted by Israel's ambassador to the US Mike Herzog and Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan ahead of the prime minister's key meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Netanyahu is expected to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Turkey's President Recep Erdogan, and Paraguay's President Santiago Pena.