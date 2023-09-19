Zelensky tells Netanyahu he 'expects a lot' from Israel

Expecting “a lot” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sat down to talk with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday afternoon in a basement conference room at the United Nations.

It’s the first face-to-face conversation between the two men since Netanyahu returned to office at the end of December.

Zelensky had wanted their first meeting to be in Ukraine. Netanyahu has not joined Western leaders in visiting Kyiv in a show of solidarity, taking a more cautious approach to Russia’s invasion of that country out of concern for angering Moscow.

It’s a concern that his predecessors Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett shared as well. Israel has clearly condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine as well as its growing alliance with Iran.

What has Israel provided Ukraine?

It has given Ukraine humanitarian assistance and has pledged to provide it with a civilian early warning system for incoming missiles which has yet to arrive. But it has refused requests from Ukraine for permission to purchase Israeli defensive anti-missile systems, a step which is a red line for Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. September 19, 2023 (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Kyiv has also been frustrated that Israel has not done more to host refugees fleeing the war.

Zelensky arrived at the meeting wearing his signature khaki-colored shirt and pants, He came just after his address to the UN General Assembly and in advance of his White House meeting with Biden on Thursday.

Netanyahu failed to receive a similar White House invite for this week and instead is meeting Biden on Wednesday.

When asked by reporters what he expected from the meeting, Zelenksy said “a lot” but otherwise tried to duck questions.

Meeting with Scholz about anti-missile system sales

Hours earlier Netanyahu met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the same room and discussed Israel’s sale to the Federal Republic of its sophisticated Arrow 3 anti-missile system. Germany, like many of its neighbors, has been bolstering its defensive systems out of concern that Russia will expand the war beyond Ukraine’s borders.

In the aftermath of his meeting with Zelensky, the Prime Minister’s office said that Netanyahu had promised to “continue to assist Ukraine in humanitarian issues” including its de-mining efforts.